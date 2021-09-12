In non-league high-school football games Sept. 10 and 11, four local teams won and three were defeated.
Winning were the Madison Warhawks (2-1), McLean Highlanders (1-2), Oakton Cougars (3-0) and the Potomac School Panthers (1-1).
Losing were the Langley Saxons (0-3), Marshall Statesmen (1-2) and Flint Hill Huskies (0-2).
Madison blanked the visiting Yorktown Patriots, 41-0; McLean scored late to down the host Edison Eagles, 16-13; Potomac School blanked John Paul the Great, 22-0; and Oakton topped Langley, 34-15.
(Check back soon for details on each game.)
