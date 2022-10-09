The Madison Warhawks and McLean Highlanders won by blowouts and piled up significant yards in the process in high-school football action the night of Oct. 7.
McLean (1-6, 1-2) earned its first victory of the season with a 41-7 home win over the Wakefield Warriors (0-7, 0-3) in a showdown among the winless in Liberty District action.
Madison (3-3, 1-0) routed the host Oakton Cougars, 56-7, in an all-Vienna clash. Oakton fell to 2-4, 0-1 with its fourth straight loss.
* For McLean, the Highlanders led 35-0 at halftime and amassed 353 total yards.
Leading the offense was quarterback Ethan Ball. He was 4 of 8 passing for 114 yards and threw touchdown passes of 64 and 20 yards to Quinn Sullivan. Ball also rushed for 23 yards and a TD.
McLean runningback Jahi Jemison had 93 yards rushing and touchdown runs of four and 24 yards. Charlie Samburg (56 yards rushing) threw 27 yards to Eli Rakowski for McLean’s other touchdown. Nathan Bender kicked five extra points.
Sullivan and Max Geduldig each had two catches.
Madison gained 407 total yards.
“Our players have come along,” first-year McLean coach Joe Cockerham said.
* In Madison’s win over Oakton, Mac Lewis threw three touchdown passes and Cael Yates tossed two. Sonny Endicott, Cord Yates, Kaden Wansel and Nolan Wilbricht each had touchdown catches. Coad Yates had five catches for 124 yards.
Lewis was 5 of 7 passing for 138 yards and Cael Yates 4 of 9 for 82.
Angelo Jreige had two scoring runs and rushed for 56 yards, and Roger Stone ran for 34. Grant Bell also had a scoring run. Carter Casto and Agri Hartman kicked extra points.
On defense, Orion Luera had two sacks and Kevin Chadwick and Eric Anderson had interceptions. Matthew Remy and Nick Murphy recovered fumbles for Madison, which gave up just 174 total yards and held Oakton to minus six yards rushing.
