The Madison Warhawks (7-1-3-0) routed the host Westfield Bulldogs (4-4, 1-2), 34-0, Oct. 22 to remain in first place in the Concorde District.
The win was Madison’s seventh in a row since the high-school football team lost its season opener to Stone Bridge. The Warhawks have now defeated Westfield in two straight games. Prior to that, Madison had never beaten the Bulldogs.
* In other Oct. 22 high-school games, the host Marshall Statesmen (4-4, 3-1) scored in the last seconds to defeat the winless Langley Saxons (0-8, 0-4), 26-21, in a Liberty District clash; the McLean Highlanders (2-6, 1-3) rallied from a 26-21 third-quarter deficit to top the host and winless Herndon Hornets, 28-21; and the Oakton Cougars (4-4, 0-3) lost on the road to the Chantilly Chargers, 21-7, in Concorde District play.
(Check back later for details about the games.)
