Once the Madison Warhawks solved an early and costly turnover bug, they continued moving the ball in a productive manner en route to a 41-0 blowout over the visiting Yorktown Patriots on Sept. 10.
Madison improved to 2-1 with the win in the non-district high-school football game, getting some revenge after a loss to Yorktown in the 2019 region-tournament semifinals.
The Warhawks lost three first-quarter fumbles in the Sept. 10 contest, including two deep in Yorktown territory. The game was scoreless beginning the second period.
By halftime Madison runningback Alex Jreige had 86 yards rushing and a touchdown. Connor Barry threw scoring passes to Cord Yates and Darren Knicely. Nolan Wilbricht and Daniel Jacobs also had catches and John Hurley was a rushing leader. Connor Sevy booted multiple extra points.
On defense for Madison, Austin Wysocki, Ryan Salvosa (interception), Ethan Lanier, Jake Green and Jamin Moore made big plays.
* The Oakton Cougars improved to 3-0 Sept. 10 with a 34-15 home victory over the winless Langley Saxons (0-3) in a non-district clash.
Quarterback Nick Toole led the offense with productive yards passing and throwing multiple scoring passes. One of those TD passes went to Teddy Gayton.
Oakton was last 3-0 in 2014. The three wins are already more than the Cougars had in each of the past four seasons.
For Langley in the loss, Connor Campbell had nine catches for 49 yards, Tyler Gardiner caught four passes and Colin Affleck (touchdown) and Mosleh Daren three each.
Michael Iakovlev was 18 of 28 passing for 136 yards and a TD. He ran for 91 yards and a touchdown. Nick Guagaliano booted a 33-yard field goal.
* The McLean Highlanders (1-2) edged the host Edison Eagles, 16-13, with a late fourth-quarter 40-yard touchdown pass from Manoli Karageorges to Nick Halteh on Sept. 10. Karageorges was 10 of 16 passing for 161 yards.
Also in the game for McLean, Kaelan Ferris ran for a score and for 169 yards on 33 carries and Halteh had six catches for 94 yards. Ferris caught two for 14 and Tyler Fontenot booted a 27-yard field goal.
“His confidence kept soaring through the third and fourth quarters,” McLean coach John Scholla said about Ferris. “He’s gonna be really good.”
McLean trailed 13-10 in the fourth quarter.
On defense for McLean, Max Geduldig made eight tackles and had a sack. Matt Speroni, Mateo Short and Daniel Benitez each made five tackles and Jihao Liu had two sacks.
* The host Potomac School Panthers (1-1) blanked visiting John Paul the Great, 22-0, Sept. 11 for new head coach C.J. Remmo’s first win.
The Panthers had 199 yards rushing, of which Marcel Gaskins ran for 86 yards and a touchdown, Blaze Jones had 64 and Nicholas Webster 38 and a TD. Quarterback Drew Turner was 3 of 5 passing for 22 yards. Gaskins had two catches and Andrew Lay one.
Kevin check blocked a punt and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown and freshman kicker Stefan Harvey added a field goal.
On defense, Devin Dunn made 4.5 tackles, Anwar Karim four, Max Gyllenhoff three, Timothy Mellis 2.5 and Luke O’Reilly had two interceptions and broke up another pass.
* The Marshall Statesmen (2-1) lost 26-20 in overtime to the host Westfield Bulldogs in non-district action Sept. 10.
Marshall led 20-13 late in the game, as the Statesmen scored the go-ahead touchdown after recovering a fumble on a kickoff. Westfield tied the score at 20 in regulation.
Nakia Wilson ran for a touchdown and was Marshall’s leading rusher along with Duane Stewart.
The game was tied at 7 at halftime, then Westfield led 13-7 before Marshall rallied to eventually take the lead.
* The Flint Hill Huskies (0-2) lost to host Paul VI Catholic, 41-7, Sept. 10 in non-district action. Flint Hill trailed 21-0 at halftime.
For Flint Hill, Mert Guney threw a touchdown pass to Marquis Roberts and Elijah Harris had multiple catches, one for 57 yards. Flint Hill had 108 passing yards.
