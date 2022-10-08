The Madison Warhawks and McLean Highlanders won by blowouts in high-school football action the night of Oct. 7.
McLean (1-6, 1-2) earned its first victory of the season with a 41-7 home win over the Wakefield Warriors (0-7, 0-3) in a showdown among the winless in Liberty District action.
Madison (3-3, 1-0) routed the host Oakton Cougars, 56-7, in an all-Vienna clash. Oakton fell to 2-4, 0-1 with its fourth straight loss.
Also on Oct. 7, the host Langley Saxons (3-3, 1-1) lost to the Washington-Liberty Generals, 35-21, in Liberty District play.
The Marshall Statesmen had a bye this week.
Check back later for more details on each game.
