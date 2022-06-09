The bats were alive and productive for the McLean Highlanders and Madison Warhawks in first-round state-tournament victories.
McLean amassed 19 hits in a 15-6 win over the host Robinson Rams in Virginia High School League Class 6 girls softball state action, while Madison garnered 10 hits in a 10-6 home victory over the Lake Braddock Bruins. The teams play semifinal games Friday, June 10 at John Champ High School in Aldie.
McLean (18-6) plays the Cosby Titans (18-6) at 10 a.m. and Madison (22-3) faces the Manchester Lancers (15-9) at 1 p.m. The state final is Saturday, June 11 at John Champ at 12:30 p.m.
For McLean in its victory, Macey Johnson had four hits (three doubles) and five RBI, Elise Walker had three hits (two doubles) and three RBI, Gabby Colder (two doubles) and Willa Steeg each added three hits, Taylor Staats homered and had two hits and E.K. Templer also had two hits (one double).
Walker was the starting and winning pitcher with eight strikeouts.
For Madison, Graciela Dominguez and Rain Castro each had two hits; Rachel Schlueter and Anna Mack doubled; Sophia Marshall, Katrina Swan and Ava Livingston all had one hit and one RBI; and Ayla Condill had a hit.
Livingston (17-1) threw a complete game to get the win. She allowed just two hits, struck out four, walked one and the run was earned.
