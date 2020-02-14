By a small margin, the Concorde District champion Madison Warhawks nipped the Oakton Cougars for second place in the 6D North Region girls gymnastics championships.
Madison’s team total in the high-school competition at Washington-Liberty on Feb. 13, was 140.525. Oakton had 140.4. Washington-Liberty won with 145.35.
The Langley Saxons were fifth (131.075) and Marshall Statesmen sixth (130.425).
Leading Madison was third-place all-around finisher Chloe Breedlove with a 36.475 total. Oakton’s Megan Rothwell was sixth (34.775) in the all-around.
Breedlove was third on the uneven bars (9.225), fourth on the floor exercise (9.5) and fifth on the vault (9-1). Rothwell was sixth on the balance beam (9.05).
The all-around champion was Herndon’s Kerry Gallagher (38.525). She won the bars (9.525), beam (9.9) and floor (9.65). Gallagher was third on the vault (9.45).
McLean’s Tara Stewart was fifth in the all-around (36.025), Marshall’s Delanna Ortolano ninth (34.6) and Langley’s Anna Stout 11th (33.975).
Stewart was second on the beam (9.525), tied for seventh (9.025) on the vault, and tied for eighth on the floor (9.075); Ortolano tied for fifth on the bars (8.75); and Stout was sixth on the vault (9.075) and eighth on the beam (8.85).
Oakton’s Ana Wyatt was second on the floor (9.525), her teammate Chloe Murray was fifth on the bars (8.75), with Oakton’s Elizabeth Upright sixth (9.2) on the floor and Maggie Mark seventh (9.15) on that event.
Madison’s Eliza Loftus was third on the floor (9.525) and seventh on the vault (9.025).
