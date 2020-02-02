As expected, the defending state champion Madison Warhawks and Oakton Cougars dominated and won the 2020 girls and boys Concorde District swimming and diving championships, respectively.
At the conclusion of the Feb. 1 swimming finals at Cub Run RECenter, Madison was first with 559 points and Oakton tops with 548 on the boys side. The Oakton girls (467) and Madison boys (408) were distant seconds in the high-school competitions. The title for the Madison girls was their fourth in a row.
Madison had eight event winners and Oakton six, plus each had scads of others placing in the top three and eight.
"It's pretty amazing how deep this teams is. I've never seen anything like it," Madison coach Andrew Foos said about the depth of his girls teams. "We had four of the top eight finishers in two races. We jostle swimmers around and mix and match to maximize our score."
Leading the Madison girls were double winners Alexandra Dicks (50 freestyle, 23.17) and backstroke (55.93) and Anna Keating in the individual medley (2:03.35) and breaststroke (1:01.01). Elizabeth Kuhlkin won the 100 free (51.59) and was second in the 50 free, Darby Galbraith won the butterfly (57.12) and was third in the back, and the medley (1:49.39) and 200 free (1:36.82) relays were first. The 400 free relay was second.
Maggie Shi was third in two races for Madison; Emma Wainwright had a second and a ninth; Morgan Howat had a second and a seventh; Anna Sullivan had a third and a fourth; Natalie Lauer had a third and seventh; Madison Kim had a third; Erica Rice a fourth; Regan Ha a fourth and a sixth; Hannan Carmer a fourth and a sixth; and Vera Korff, Sophia Brown, Lilly Allred, Lilly Jacobs and Anabel Huffstutler had top-eight finishes. Maddie Grosz was third in diving.
"All of our top swimmers did what we thought they would do, and others too," Foos said.
The Oakton boys won six events, including the 200 medley (1:34.46) and 400 free (3:09.43) relays, and Anthony Grimm was a double winner in the 50 free (20.01) and back (49.29). Single winners for Oakton were Joe Wong in the breast (59.41) and Jett Lee in the fly (50.98). Graham Evers was second in the 100 and 200 free races.
Oakton's Kyle McCleskey was second in the fly and third in the back, Chase Koller was third in the 500 free and Andrew Knapp third in the IM. Spencer Dearman was third in diving and Josh Shipley fourth. The 200 free relay was second.
Other top finishers for the Oakton boys were Cameron Dearman, James Piccolo, Edward Burrows, Caleb Yu, Ian Ching, Arthur Kron, Carl Blakney and Hiromi Yoshizak.
For the Madison boys, Sam Duncan won diving (511.3 points), Owen Dyson won the 100 free (46.91), and was second in the 50 free, Kevin Rice won the IM (2:03.47), Brayden Philpott was second in the 500 free and breast, Jacob Roth was fourth in the back, and the medley relay was second.
For the Oakton girls, Maddie Reese won diving (397.55 points), Brynn Curtis was first in the 200 free (1:51.91), Leena Knepper won the fly (1:00.06), Ava Jones was second in the IM, Leaya Ma was third in the 50 free, the 400 free relay won (3:30.24) and the medley relay was second.
* In the Liberty District swimming and diving championships, the Langley Saxons won the boys title, the Langley girls were second in the girls meet, and the McLean Highlanders were each third in the girls and boys meets.
Darius Truong won the butterfly in a record 50.17 seconds and was third in the individual medley to lead the Langley boys. The medley relay was first in 1:35.72.
Langley's Johnny Bradshaw was second in the breaststroke, Robert Luebke was third in the backstroke and the 200 freestyle relay was second. In diving, Danny McCaughey was second and Matteo Vasiliadis third.
For the Langley girls, Claire Vroom won the diving (397.95 points) and Megan Jungers won the fly (56.73) and was third in the back. Third were Emma Flickinger (200 and 500 free) and Sarah Radle (IM). All three relays were second.
For the McLean girls, Dora Wu won the breast (1:05.66), Lily Flint was second in the 50 free and Zazi Halla was second in diving.
For the McLean boys, Steve Han won the breast (57.98), Ryan Sribar was second in the 200 free and Thomas Owen was second in the 100 free and fourth in the 50 free.
* In the National District championship meet, the Marshall boys were second, led by Pieter Blindenback's first in the 200 freestyle (1:48.72) and sixth in the butterfly, Matthew Warren's victory in diving (457.7), Aaron Tingley's second in the 100 free and backstroke and Will Kindelan's third in the back and 500 free. The medley relay was second.
