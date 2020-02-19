If there was any rust from an 11-day layoff without a game, that wasn’t much visible, at least in the manner the Madison Warhawks teams began their Feb. 18 girls and boys semifinal basketball games of the Concorde District tournaments.
Each top-seeded high-school team got off to strong starts en route to victories over the visiting Westfield Bulldogs. The Madison girls (23-0) won 60-44 followed by a 58-41 win by the Madison boys (16-6).
Each advance to the championship games on Friday, Feb. 21 at Centreville High School, the girls at 6 p.m. then the boys at 8. The Madison girls are the defending champions and face the Oakton Cougars (18-5). The boys play Centreville.
The Madison teams each went 2-0 against Oakton and Centreville twice in regular-season and now are 9-0 versus district opponents this season.
“We had some rust, but we really did got off to a strong start,” Madison boys coach Kevin Roller said about the win over Westfield. “Soren Almquist had a strong start and was great all game in big situations.”
The center scored 11 of his 12 points in the first quarter to help the Warhawks build an 18-7 quarter-ending lead. Madison led the rest of the way. Almquist finished with nine rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Madison controlled a slower tempo, ran and completed plays well throughout the game and its defense helped create 18 Westfield turnover. The Bulldogs shot poorly from the floor (34 percent) and foul line (5 of 15).
In contrast, Madison shot 48 percent from the floor.
“We had a good practice yesterday and that helped,” Roller said. “We were able to move the ball well and didn’t have to play one-on-one. We still have some bad stretches, but now they are maybe two possessions, not four possessions or longer.”
Harrison Patel scored 16 points for Madison and had three steals and three assists; Logan Spafford had 10 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks; Elijah Turner scored nine and had three assists; Bo Kuhblank had two points and three assists; and R.J. Waldron scored five points and had two steals off the bench.
For the Madison girls in their semifinal against Westfield, Grace Arnolie had 19 points, three assists and two steals and Tedi Makrigiorgos scored 15. Also for Madison, Alayna Arnolie had five points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals; Samantha Glowasky had eight points, Mia Chapman had four points and seven boards; Amalia Makrigiorgos had six assists and three steals; Kiera Kohler had nine rebounds; and Katie Koshuta had five points.
After leading 34-19 at halftime, Westfield rallied within 50-44 with 4:10 left in the game, then Madison closed with a 10-0 run.
In the other Concorde District girls semifinal Feb. 18, the second-seeded and host Oakton Cougars downed the Chantilly Chargers, 39-29.
Hannah Kaloi scored 22, Grace Meshanko seven, Sophia Zinzi six and Kara Vietmeyer four.
* The defending Liberty District Tournament girls champion and third-seeded McLean Highlanders (16-8) earned the chance to repeat as champs with a 61-37 semifinal victory over the second-seeded and host Herndon Hornets on Feb. 18.
Elizabeth Defrane scored 21 for the McLean girls, Elly Glenn had 12 and Mia Fitzgerald 10.
McLean will play at top-seeded and host South Lakes in the Feb. 20 championship game at 7:30 p.m. McLean defeated South Lakes in last year’s final, when South Lakes also was the top seed.
