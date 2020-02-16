From the first race to the last of the Feb. 15 championship swim finals, the Madison Warhawks on the girls side and the Oakton Cougars had strong performances throughout the high-school competition to successfully defend their titles as 6D North Region swimming and diving titleists.
Madison won the girls meet for the fourth year in a row, scoring 399 points and winning four races, led by double winner Alexandra Dicks, and had the diving champion. Oakton captured the boys crown for the second straight year, amassing 322.5 points and had three firsts, led by double winner Anthony Grimm.
The Langley boys finished second and Madison third. In the girls meet, Oakton was third and Langley fourth as the events were held at Oak Marr pool.
"Our girls were tremendous," Madison coach Andrew Foos said. "We had an amazing preliminaries last nights, bumping up our seeds and spots and points, and that continued tonight in the finals. We did everything we were supposed to do and more."
The Warhawks' depth played a big role in its championship as in addition to 15 swimmers had top-16 finishes.
Dicks won the 50 freestyle (22.89) and 100 free (50.4). Anna Keating won the 100 breaststroke (59.91) and was second in the 200 individual medley. Darby Galbraith was second in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 100 butterfly; Elizabeth Kuhlkin was third in the 50 and 100 free races; Regan Han had a fifth in the breast; Anna Sullivan had a fifth and Hannah Carmen an eighth in the 500 free; Lilly James was seventh in the breast; Erica Rice took eighth in the back; Sophia Brown placed eighth in the IM and 15th in the fly; Maggie Shi had two top-nine finishes; and Emma Wainwright, Morgan Howat and Anabel Huffstutler scored in races.
In the relays, Madison won the 200 free (1:34.43) in meet-record time and was second in the 200 medley and 400 free events.
In diving, Madison senior Maddy Grosz won with a 416.8 total, after finishing second a year ago.
Leading the Oakton boys was Anthony Grimm with two winning meet-records, winning the 50 free (19.85) and breast (54.29). He anchored Oakton's winning 400 free relay (3:07.24).
Graham Evers also swam on that relay and individually was second in the 200 free and sixth in the 100 free.
Oakton was second in the 200 medley and 200 free relays.
"We graduated a lot of swimmers from last year, so for these guys to win again and do what they did is awesome," Oakton coach Parker Ramsdell said. "They have worked hard and did exactly what they needed in this meet. A swimmer we cut last year, scored points this year. Our guys made no excuses and stepped up and filled in across the board."
The Cougars' Kyle McCleskey was third in the fly and sixth in the back; Ian Ching was fourth in the IM and eighth in the fly; Chase Koller was eighth in the 500 free; Joe Wong was ninth in the IM and 10th in the breast; Carl Blakney had two 10-place finishes; and Caleb Yu, James Piccolo and Cameron Dearman were other scorers for Oakton.
In diving, Spencer Dearman was fourth for the Oakton boys and Josh Shipley ninth.
The Langley boys (291 points) were led by Darius Truong with a first in the fly (49.84) and second in the IM, Robert Luebke with a first in the back (51.2) and fifth in the 50 free, Johnny Bradshaw with a third in the breast and fourth in the 100 free, and Ryan Dix, Daevin Oey and Yang Miles also scored big points. Langley's medley relay was third and the 200 free fourth. Matteo Vasiliadis was sixth in diving.
For the Madison boys, Sam Duncan won the diving (519.95) and Owen Murphy was seventh. Also, Owen Dyson was second in the 100 free and third in the 50 free and Brayden Philpott was second in the 500 free and fourth in the breast.
For the Marshall boys, Aaron Tinsley was second in the back and eighth in the 100 free and Warren Matthew was third in diving.
For the Langley girls, Emma Flickinger won the 500 free (4:58.97) and was second in the 200 free, Megan Jungers was third in the fly and back and Sarah Radle was fourth in the IM.
For the Oakton girls, Brynn Curtis won the 200 free (1:51.07) and was second in the breast, Leaya Ma was third in the 200 free and seventh in the back, Abigail Zindler was third in the breast, and in diving Maddie Reese was second and Katie Vaughan seventh.
For the McLean girls, Dora Wu was fourth in the breast.
