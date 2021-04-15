Several local local high-school baseball players were chosen as 2021 preseason All-Americans by the National High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Chosen from McLean High School was junior pitcher/outfielder Griffin Steig.
Selected from Madison High were senior catcher/outfielder Colin Tuft, senior pitcher/shortstop James Triantos and sophomore pitcher/third baseman Bryce Eldridge.
Picked from Marshall is senior pitcher Kyle Robinson.
From Bishop O’Connell is junior pitcher Jack O’Connor.
From Justice is senior pitcher Dean Kampschror.
