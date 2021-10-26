After a first-round bye, the top-seeded Madison Warhawks (13-2) nipped the No. 4-seeded Westfield Bulldogs, 1-0, in a semifinal match of the Concorde District girls field hockey tournament last week.
Madison was scheduled to play the No. 3-seeded South Lakes Seahawks in the high-school championship match earlier this week. The teams split two regular-season matches, each winning by one goal.
Defending district, region and state champion Madison entered the Concorde final having won seven straight matches, five by shutouts.
The second-seeded Oakton Cougars (12-5) finished 0-1 in the Concorde tourney, receiving a first-round bye, then losing to South Lakes in the semifinals.
* In Liberty District tournament field hockey action, the No. 2 seeded Langley Saxons routed the McLean Highlanders, 5-0, in the first round then played the Washington-Liberty Generals in the semifinals and lost on their home field by a 2-0 score. Washington-Liberty was the defending district champion and faced Yorktown in that title match earlier in the week.
In other Liberty action, the fifth-seeded Marshall Statesmen nipped host and No. 4 seed Herndon, 1-0, in double overtime in the first round, then were blanked 5-0 by top seed Yorktown in the semifinals.
Marshall moved to the Liberty District this season after dominating the National District for a number of previous years.
Many of the same teams advance to the 6D North Region field hockey tournament, which begins this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.