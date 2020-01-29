From a strategical standpoint, with the way they controlled the game’s slower tempo, the Oakton Cougars were the winners. On the scoreboard, however, the host and undefeated Madison Warhawks won the tightly-contested girls high-school basketball contest, 44-36.
With the Jan. 28 win in a neighborhood clash between two longtime perennial region powers, Madison (19-0) remained in sole possession of first place in the Concorde District at 5-0. Oakton fell to 14-5, 3-2, as its five-game winning streak was snapped.
“They are tough,” Madison coach Kristen Stone said. “They slowed us down and played smart. We need these types of games and to pull them out like this.”
The contest was tied at 36 with 1:53 to play. A nine-foot running jumper from the right side of the lane by Amalia Makrigiorgos with 1:20 to play gave Madison the lead for good at 38-36. Oakton would not score again as it missed a couple of shots and had a turnover the rest of the way.
The game had four ties and one lead change, as Oakton began with leads of 4-0 and 7-2. An 11-2 second-period Madison run gave the Warhawks a 19-12 lead and they would never trail again.
“We played them better than the last time, and we played very good transition defense and didn’t give them much there,” Oakton coach Fred Priester said. “We didn’t have enough things go our way.”
Madison took a big early lead in a 52-35 win over Oakton two weeks earlier.
Madison did not shoot well in the Jan. 28 rematch – 33 percent from the floor, including 23 percent in the second half. Oakton shot 32 percent for the game, taking 15 fewer shots than the Warhawks – 11 of 34.
Madison led 32-24 late in the third quarter, but Oakton rallied to eventually tie the score at 34, then 36.
The win was Madison’s fifth in a row over Oakton.
Makrigiorgos led Madison in scoring with 14 points to go with five rebounds and four assists. Her sister, Tedi Makrigiorgos, scored 12. Mia Chapman had seven points and eight rebounds off the bench, Alayna Arnolie scored five and had five rebounds, Grace Arnolie had two points and five assists and Kiera Kohler had four points.
Leading Oakton was a double-double from forward Hannah Kaloi – 19 points, 10 rebounds. Kara Vietmeyer had seven points and five rebounds and Grace Meshanko had five points and three assists.
