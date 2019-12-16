Highlighted by a number of first-team selections, multiple football players from Langley, Madison, Marshall and McLean high schools were 6D North All-Region choices for their performances during the 2019 season.
The Madison Warhawks had four first-teamers and Langley and Marshall one each.
From Madison, making first team were senior quarterback Ry Yates (all-purpose), defensive linemen Sammy Sarantis (senior) and Ryan Salvosa (sophomore) and senior defensive back Nero Schrader.
Those players helped Madison finish 8-4 and advance to the region playoff semifinals. Yates has committed to play at the next level at the College of William and Mary.
Making first team from Langley was senior runningback Tre Vasiliadis.
From Marshall on the first team was senior defensive back Andrew Margiotta, who also was a second-team all-purpose player on offense.
Making second team from Madison were Jacob Willett (junior, offensive line), Alex Jreige (sophomore, runningback) and Gabe Oduro (senior, defensive back).
From Marshall making second team were Ben Langkau (senior, linebacker), John Ozkan (senior, offensive line), Alijah Harris (senior, defensive line) and Gavin Kelbaugh (junior, defensive line). Langkau was the second-team Defensive Player of the Year.
Making honorable mention were Marshall senior place-kicker Ethan Chang, Marshall senior defensive back Brogan Lee-Pawlak, McLean senior wide receiver Joe Lokke and, from Langley, senior offensive lineman Ali Nik and senior linebacker Joseph Nazarian.
Marshall finished 6-5 this past season and earned a region playoff berth, losing in the first round. McLean enjoyed its best season in years, finishing with a 5-5 overall record.
