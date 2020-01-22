With the game on the line in the fourth quarter, Harrison Patel provided whatever was needed.
The Madison Warhawks’ senior guard scored 14 of his team-high 26 points in that final period to lead the boys high-school basketball team to a 69-63 road victory over the Centreville Wildcats on Jan. 21 in a showdown for first place in the Concorde District.
Madison (11-5) took over sole possession of first with a 4-0 record with its fourth win in a row. Centreville fell to 10-2, 2-1.
Patel made all four of hits fourth-quarter free throws and was 4 of 5 shooting from the floor, including two three-pointers, in the period and had two steals. He had five in the seesaw game, that had five ties and eight lead changes.
The last lead change gave Madison a 61-60 advantage when center Soren Almquist (15 points, seven rebounds, four assists) made two foul shots with 1:45 to play.
Logan Spafford (17 points, eight rebounds) blocked a Centreville shot on the other end, then Patel converted a three-point play to put the Warhawks up 64-60 with 53 seconds left, giving Madison enough points to win.
The 26 points were a single-game career high for Patel.
“We are a good passing team and a good helping defensive team,” Patel said. “We did a good job of cutting and moving the ball, and waiting until we got good shots and the right opportunities to shoot,” Patel said.
For the game, Patel made four three-pointers, was 9 of 14 shooting from the floor and 4 of 4 from the line. He added two assists.
“Harrison had an outstanding game,” Madison coach Kevin Roller said. “When we run our offense and stay in our flow, we are a good basketball team. We did that tonight.”
Madison shot 55 percent from the floor and made 15 of 20 free throws.
“We are a good high-school foul shooting team,” Roller said.
Madison led 21-18 at the end of the first quarter and was up 36-27 at halftime.
The Warhawks turned the ball over eight times in the third period and fell behind 48-46 entering the final stanza, when they outscored Centreville, 23-15.
“We are a good team of getting back on track,” Patel said. “We’ve had a couple of comeback wins like that.”
Added Roller: “We got too casual with the basketball in the third quarter. Then we started moving the ball well again.”
Also for Madison in the win, Elijah Turner had four steals, four assists and three points; Bo Kuhblank had eight points and two assists and he made 3 of 4 key fourth-quarter foul shots in the final 32 seconds; and Roger Waldron had two rebounds and a steal off the bench.
For Centreville, who was missing two injured starters, John Hunter made six three-pointers and scored 27 points. He hit 10 of the first 11 shots he took in the game, including the six threes. The first three shots Hunter made in the game were three-pointers.
“He’s a player who has really improved,” Roller said about Hunter.
Mekhai Washington had 13 points for the Wildcats and Avery Ford had 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Paul McClain scored seven.
The 4-0 district mark means Madison has defeated each league opponent the first team through the rotation of the five-team league, all close games.
NOTE: Madison was missing injured starter Colin Tuft, who will be out for the season.
