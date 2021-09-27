* The Madison Warhawks (3-1) routed the host Langley Saxons, 48-0, for their second straight shutout in non-district action Sept. 25.
Madison was ahead 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 42-0 at halftime.
Alex Jreige rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown to lead a potent Madison ground attack. Madison ran for six touchdowns and passed for one when Mac Lewis threw to Darren Knicely for a score. John Hurley, Cole Desimone and John Kustra were top rushers along with starting quarterback Connor Barry. Daniel Kohls had a catch on offense.
Madison had 304 total yards, including 265 rushing.
Jake Green, Kyle Porter and Tobias Walker were among defensive standouts, all with tackles for losses.
Langley didn’t have many yards with Chur-Yong Mun leading the way with 11 yards rushing and Nicholas Guagliano had two catches.
Bobby Fleming, Langley’s third-string quarterback, was the starter and completed four passes. Mun and Connor Campbell caught one each.
* The Marshall Statesmen (3-2, 2-0) lost to the host Chantilly Chargers, 35-6, in non-district action Sept. 24. Marshall was behind 14-0 after the first quarter and 28-0 at halftime.
Junior runningback Nakia Wilson ran for some 100 yards and scored Marshall’s touchdown. The Statesmen had 229 total yards, including 161 rushing. Marshall quarterback Jeff Ryder threw for 68 yards.
* The Flint Hill Huskies (0-4) lost at home to Collegiate School of Richmond, 41-18, on Sept. 25 in non-conference action.
For Flint Hill, Andrew King scored touchdowns on an 85-yard kickoff return and a 64-yard interception return, which came in the final period.
Flint Hill gained 209 total yards and was hurt by two turnovers.
The Huskies have played a difficult schedule through four games. Their opponents have a combined 14-2 record, including two with 4-0 marks. The other two are 3-1, including Collegiate.
Flint Hill’s next opponent, Sidwell Friends, has a 3-0 record. That will be the Huskies’ opening Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference game this season. Flint Hill is the defending conference champion.
* The undefeated Oakton Cougars (4-0) and Potomac School Panthers (2-1) had byes this past weekend and were not in action. Oakton is off its best start since the 2012 season.
Oakton plays at non-district opponent West Springfield at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 in its next game.
Potomac School hosts Bullis at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 2 in non-conference action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.