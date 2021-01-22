With four players scoring in double figures and 11 scoring in all, the host Madison Warhawks routed the Chantilly Chargers, 77-55, in recent Concorde District boys high-school basketball action.
Madison (7-3, 4-1) never trailed in the Jan. 21 contest, leading 17-13 after the first period, 36-19 at halftime and 56-33 after three.
Senior forward Logan Spafford led Madison with 21 points (three three-pointers) and nine rebounds. He was 10 of 12 from the foul line.
“We played good basic basketball,” said Madison coach Kevin Roller, who has happy with his team’s limited turnovers and good second-half foul shooting (17 of 22). “We were a little sloppy at first, but starting in the second quarter, we executed and took good shots, and played good half-court defense.”
Senior guard Elijah Turner had 11 points, five assists and three steals for Madison. Dimitrije Hryshchyshyn had 10 points and eight rebounds; William Giery had 10 points (two three-pointers) off the bench; Bo Kuhblank scored nine and had three rebounds; R.J. Waldron had two points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists; and Andrew Gorkowski added six points and two steals.
Madison is in second place in the district behind the Centreville Wildcats (6-2, 5-0). The teams play next week. Centreville defeated Madison, 65-56, Jan. 14.
