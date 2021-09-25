The visiting Madison Warhawks (3-1) showed little rust after having a week off, routing the Langley Saxons, 48-0, in non-district high-school football action Sept. 24.
The win was the third in a row for Madison and the shutout its second straight.
* The Marshall Statesmen (3-2) were blown out in non-district action Sept. 24, losing to the host Chantilly Chargers (3-1) by a 35-6 score.
The Statesmen fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter and never got back in the game.
(Check back later for more details on those games.)
