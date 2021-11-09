The Madison Warhawks’ run of winning three straight postseason girls field hockey tournaments ended Nov. 3 when the high-school team lost in the championship match of the 6D North Region competition.
Host Madison (16-3) was blanked by the Yorktown Patriots, 1-0, in that title showdown to end the Warhawks’ 10-match winning streak. The winning goal came with 11:14 left in the match on a fastbreak situation.
Madison still advances to the Virginia High School League’s eight-team Class 6 state tournament, a championship the Warhawks won the previous season. State first-round matches were Nov. 9.
Madison was 2-1 in the region tourney, blanking Marshall, 5-0, in the first round then downing Oakton, 2-0, in the semifinals.
Against Oakton, Caroline Carpenter and Mia Pisani scored the goals.
NOTE: Madison’s loss to Yorktown ended nine straight postseason victories.
CROSS COUNTRY: Potomac School’s Charlie Ortman recently won the boys Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference private-school cross country championship race in 15:45 on the Agricultural Farm Park course in Derwood, Md.
Also for the Potomac School, Sasha Minski finished fifth (17:23). The team placed third with 81 points. Georgetown Day won with 31.
For the fifth-place Flint Hill boys (98 points), Quinn Griffith was 13th (18:19) and Marc Sipher 15th (18:21).
* In the girls Independent School League championship meet on the Agricultural Farm Park course in Derwood, Md. Potomac School’s Arielle Kouyoumdjian finished 15th (21:37) and Genevieve Harris 16th (21:37). The team placed seventh.
Flint Hill did not have enough runners for a team score. Madeira placed 12th with Kayla Smith 54th (24:13).
Next for private-school runners is the private-school Division I state meet.
