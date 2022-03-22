Madison High School senior point guard Bo Kuhblank was chosen the Most Valuable Player of the Fairfax North County Senior All-Star team for his performance in the seventh annual DMVStream.com NOVA Challenge boys basketball game. The contest was played March 20 at Fairfax High School.
Kuhblank scored a team-high 19 points in the game, including five three-pointers, which were a single-game high-school career high. His other four points came on two two-point field goals. He also had five assists and two rebounds. Fairfax North County lost, 119-104, to the Loudoun County All-Stars.
Kuhblank was a first-team All-Concorde District and first-team 6D North Region player this season.
His play helped Madison reach the semifinals of the region tournament this season.
