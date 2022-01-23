In girls basketball action in recent days, the two-time defending Class 6 state high-school champion Madison Warhawks won three games in dominating fashion to improve to 13-2 overall and 4-0 in the Concorde District.
Madison routed the previously undefeated Oakton Cougars, 69-36, blew out South Lakes, 57-15, then outscored West Potomac, 84-33.
In those games, Madison senior guard Grace Arnolie scored her 1,000th career point, giving her 1,003 total through Jan. 22 action. Arnolie will play in college at Brown University.
Arnolie scored her 1,000th on a third-period three-pointer from the left wing against West Potomac on Jan. 22. She had 16 points in the win, making four three-pointers.
Her twin sister, Alayna, who will play at Gettysburg College, also could score 1,000 career points this season. She scored 20 (four threes) against West Potomac and has 874 career points.
Madison had a 28-0 first-half run against West Potomac after the score was tied at 2. Katie Koshuta added 15 points, Kayla Dixon 10 and Mia Chapman seven against West Potomac.
Against Oakton, Alayna Arnolie scored 15 and made three three-pointers and Grace Arnolie scored 13. With 113 career threes after that game, Alayna Arnolie moved into 10th place on Madison’s all-time three-point list, pushing Warhawks head coach Kirsten Stone out of the top 10. Alayna Arnolie began the week with 120 threes.
Also against Oakton, Kiera Kohler scored seven, had 13 rebounds and five assists; Koshuta scored eight, Sarah Link had five points and seven boards and Chapman scored seven.
In the win over South Lakes, Alayna Arnolie scored 13, Grace Arnolie had 12, Chapman 10 with seven rebounds, Kohler had six points and six boards and Koshuta had three points, three assists and four steals. Dixon scored five.
