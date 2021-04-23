As the undefeated Madison Warhawks (13-0) are preparing to play in the April 24 girls state field hockey championship match for the first time, the Kellam Knights, who will host the Virginia High School League Class 6 final in Virginia Beach, are doing the same.
The match is set for 2:30 p.m. at Kellam High.
The Knights are a motivated team after finishing second in the state the past two seasons, losing to the Langley Saxons in the 2019 final.
Some nine players from that 2019 Knights’ team are on the roster again, making Kellam a formidable opponent, according the Madison head coach Carrie Holman.
“They will be good. I know they have a lot of players back,” Holman said.
Madison has a vastly-experienced unit as well, as both squads have proven they can score in bunches, amassing total of as many as six goals in a match. Kellam routed Cosby, 6-1, in 6A Region Tournament title match and Madison blanked Washngton-Liberty, 4-0, in the 6D Region final.
Through 13 matches, Madison is yet to allow a goal, outscoring those teams 44-0.
Each team won its state-semifinal matches by 2-0 scores on the road, Madison defeating the host W.T. Woodson Cavaliers with two second-half goals.
Ella Grey Hammock and Lacey Rousseau scored Madison’s goals. Grey Hammock had one assist. Madison goalie Gabby Bollini made four saves. The goal was Rousseau’s first of the season.
Kellam blanked Colonial Forge.
Holman said it took her team a while to get going against Woodson.
“I think we were shaky and nervous in the first quarter,” Holman said. “They didn’t look quite themselves. We made a lot of improvements in the second quarter and we were putting more pressure on their goal. It was just a matter of finishing.”
With the state title match at 2:30 p.m. in Virginia Beach and with having traffic anticipated, Madison plans to leave its school that morning at 7:30 a.m. on its bus ride. Holman, though, won’t be making the trip.
The coach has been prevented from traveling because she is nearly nine months pregnant, with an April 26 due date. She plans to be at Madison to send the team off, then watch the state final on a live-streamed broadcast, while at the same time being in touch with the team via cell phone and FaceTime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.