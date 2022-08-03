Madison High School finished tied for seventh with 252.5 points in the Virginia High School League’s final Class 6 standings in the competition to win the annual National Guard Cup trophy, which is presented by the Virginia Army National Guard for year-long athletic success.
Battlefield finished first with 505 points followed by Yorktown with 410.
A point system determines the winners based on overall performance in VHSL state-championship competitions. Points are awarded on the following basis: first place, 50; second place, 45; third place, 40; fourth place, 35; fifth place, 30; sixth place, 25; seventh place, 20; and eighth place, 15.
Madison teams won three state championships during the 2021-22 school year – in girls basketball, girls softball and boys lacrosse. The football team finished second in the state.
Madison amassed 100 points in the spring season, 85 in the winter and 67.5 in the fall.
McLean High School tied for 10th in the standings with 232.5 points and Langley was 12th with 225.
The National Guard Cup first began being awarded in 1990.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.