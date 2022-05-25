With victories over Westfield, 10-0, in the semifinals then South Lakes, 8-1, in the championship game, the top-seed Madison Warhawks won the girls Concorde District softball tournament to improve to 18-3 overall. Madison was 2-0 in the high-school tourney.
In the championship game, Ava Livingston started and pitched five innings to get the win and Sofia Marshall worked the final two frames.
Graciela Dominguez had three hits, including a double and triple, and Marshall also had three hits, with two doubles. Ayla Condill had two hits.
In the semifinal, Livingston threw all five innings, giving up one hit, with no walks and four strikeouts.
Condill, Livingston and Katrina Swan all had two hits and Dominguez doubled. Swan and Livingston also doubled.
Madison moves on to this week’s 6D North Region tournament.
