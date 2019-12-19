By building early leads and never trailing, the host Madison Warhawks swept a girls and boys basketball doubleheader from the Marshall Statesmen the night of Dec. 18 in a neighborhood rivalry.
The undefeated Madison girls (8-0) won the first game, 64-43, then the boys (5-2) captured the closer nightcap, 61-52, in the high-school contests.
The girls game was a meeting of the past two 6D North Region tournament champions, with Madison winning last winter.
The Marshall girls (4-2) were without two injured players, including key starter Mary Trivisonno, which limited the team. Madison built an early 12-4 lead and gradually pulled away. The loss snapped Marshall’s four-game winning streak.
Grace Arnolie had 14 points and five rebounds for Madison; Tedi Makrigioros scored 12; Amalia Makrigioros had 11; and Alayna Arnolie had 10 points and six rebounds. In addition, Mia Chapman had six points and four rebounds; Samantha Glowasky scored five; and Kiera Kohler had four points, 14 rebounds and four steals.
For Marshall, Trivisonno’s twin sister, Christina, scored 10 to go with four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Valerie Dirkse had nine points and 11 rebounds, Zoe Soule and Rachel South scored seven each, Caroline Catterton made two three-pointers and Sela Scheinman scored five.
In the boys game, Madison also had injury issues, but took an 8-2 lead and stayed ahead the rest of the game.
Starter Colin Tuft missed the contest with an injury and starting guard Bo Kublank’s time was limited because he was sick. Starting forward Soren Almquist (20 points, four rebounds, four assists) played after missing earlier games with an injury. Logan Spafford (eight points) also played after missing time with injury issues.
“It’s a young team,” Madison coach Kevin Roller said. “When we play smart and focused, we can be really good. But we have big swings and we can forget what works well at times. And at the moment, we aren’t shooting threes well.”
Roller thought Madison defended well against Marshall, but gave the Statesmen (1-5) credit for playing hard and staying close.
Elijah Tuner had 17 points, five steals and four assists for Madison. Spafford and Harrison Patel each had eight points and Kublank had two assists and two steals.
For Marshall, leading scorer Jack Taylor had eight points on a poor shooting night. Robert Nassif scored 15 (three three-pointers) for Marshall and had six rebounds. Gavin Bundy made three three-pointers and had 13 points. Ilias Hwang had nine points and two assists and Thomas Burke had three points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
Marshall also is a young team, with only two returning players from last season’s top seven rotation. Marshall also has a new head coach in Jerry Lin.
“Our team is growing and young, and it’s a work in progress,” Lin said. “We contested and played hard tonight, and that’s what we want. We got good contributions for a lot of guys.”
NOTE: It was announced prior to the boys game that former Madison boys coach George McLean died recently. McLean coached the Warhawks from 1968 to 1991, winning 206 games and four district championships. He is a member of Madison High School's Sports Hall of Fame.
