The four-time defending state champion Madison Warhawks girls team opened their swimming and diving high-school season with four convincing victories – over Chantilly, Centreville and Westfield in Concorde District meets and against Hayfield in non-league competition.
Among those earning swimming victories, some with multiple wins, for the Madison girls were Charlotte Dixon, Sophia Brown, Maggie Shi, Darby Galbraith, Alexandra Dicks, Morgan Howat, Celia Bredehoeft, Hannah Carmen, Erica Rice, Regan Hau, Emma Wainwright and Anabel Huffstutler.
Natalie Lauer had a close second in the 100 breaststroke in one of the meets, being out-touched by 0.30 of a second.
Madison coach Andrew Foos said that every girl swimmer was able to compete in at least one individual event in those meets, demonstrating the type of depth the team possesses.
The Madison boys own a 2-2 record after four meets.
Among winners for the Madison boys in swimming races were Benham Cobb, John Klein and Owen Dyson. In the 100 butterfly in one of the meets, Cobb nipped teammate Matthew Schlueter by 0.44 seconds. Brayden Philpott just missed out on a win in the 100 breaststroke in a meet, finishing second by 0.49 seconds.
In the 100 butterfly against Chantilly, Philpott and Cobb finished tied for first place.
Kevin Rice was another top swimmer for the Madison boys.
Against Hayfield, the Madison boys had seven different individual winners. The Warhawks won 11 of 12 events.
Hunter Moss won the boys diving in a couple of those meets.
The Madison teams conclude the regular season against the Oakton Cougars on Jan. 22 at 8:30 p.m. at Oak Marr RECenter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.