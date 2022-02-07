The Madison High School girls and boys basketball teams each went 3-0 in recent Concorde District games to remain undefeated in the league and atop the standings with 8-0 records.
In those high-school contests, the girls (17-2) won big in each, with the Warhawks routing Chantilly, 61-21, Centreville, 71-34, then Oakton, 65-32, to up their winning streak to nine.
In a bit of a different order, the Madison boys (16-3) edged Centreville, 47-44, downed Chantilly, 66-46, then outscored the Oakton Cougars, 84-65, amassing a single-game season high for points.
By applying heavy defensive pressure, the Madison boys started fast against Oakton, getting six first-quarter steals to build a 15-0 lead they rode to a blowout win.
Bo Kuhblank had three of those steals. Joseph Chalabi (12 points, four assists, three steals off the bench) had two. Kuhblank finished with a season-high 21 points on 9 of 13 shooting from the floor, to go with six assists, five steals and four rebounds.
“We created a lot of those early steal, and our defense set up our offense,” Kuhblank said. “We executed well.”
Madison made 12 three-pointers and shot 61 percent from the floor.
Will Giery made four threes and scored 12. Andrew Gorkowski made two triples and scored 12, Miles Franklin made two threes and scored 10 off the bench, Colin Sullender scored nine with a three and Kuhblank made two three-pointers. Madison center Aidan Faulkner had six rebounds and two blocks.
“Our first quarter was great. We came out from the start with a lot of energy tonight and didn’t turn the ball over much, which was what we wanted,” Madison coach Kevin Roller said. “We had too many turnovers in our last game.”
For Oakton, Nick Toole had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Will Trivett scored 16, Ryan Rosenblatt 12 and Brandon Logan nine with seven rebounds and a block off the bench.
In Madison’s win over Centreville, Gorkowski put the Warhawks ahead for good at 45-42 with a three-pointer from the left baseline with 2:32 to play. Sullender later made a 12-foot turnaround jumper with 1:14 left to help ice the win.
For the Madison girls against Oakton, Grace Arnolie had 15 points, Mia Chapman scored 10 with six rebounds; Sarah Link scored nine with as many rebounds; Katie Koshuta scored seven to go with two steals and Alayna Arnolie scored seven and had four rebounds.
Madison led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, then outscored Oakton 17-1 in the second to begin pulling away.
