The Madison Warhawks basketball teams enjoyed success during recent holiday action, with the girls defeating Osbourn Park in a rematch of last season’s Class 6 state-tournament-championship game and the boys finishing third in the George Long Holiday Hoops tournament at Wakefield High School.
The Madison girls (8-1) rallied from an early deficit to win going away, 53-35.
The Madison boys (8-3) defeated Centreville, 68-59, in double overtime of the consolation game to finish third. Madison downed Washington-Liberty, 79-61, in the first round, then lost to champion Annandale, 70-64, in overtime in the semifinals.
