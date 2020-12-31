With sweeps over the West Springfield Spartans and Yorktown Patriots, the Madison High School girls and boys varsity basketball teams continued their strong starts to the 2020-21 campaign.
Combined the teams have a 7-1 record, with the defending state co-champion girls Warhawks squad having an undefeated 4-0 mark. The team's most recent victories came Dec. 30 in non-district action against the Yorktown Patriots. The girls won big on the road, 63-24, and the 3-1 boys were triumphant at home, 79-58.
The Madison boys made 21 of 28 free throws, shot 57 percent from the floor, and the 79 points in a regulation regular-season game was the most since breaking the 80-point mark against Lake Braddock during the 2017-18 campaign.
“In the second half we made more intelligent decisions, got better opportunities to score, we were able to stretch things out, and had fewer defensive lapses,” Madison coach Kevin Roller said. “We did a very good job on defense.”
Madison pulled away in the second half after initially falling behind, 33-32, early in the third period.
Madison held what is often a high-scoring Yorktown team to 38 percent shooting from the floor and limited top scorer Steven Lincoln to 11 points, and only three on just three shots in the first half. Yorktown is a team that wants to score 90 points each game.
“We were focused on Lincoln, and we did a good job,” Roller said.
Senior forward Logan Spafford had a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds for Madison. He also had five assists and a block. Madison senior guard Elijah Turner scored 18 and had two steals. Senior forward Colin Tuft had a productive outing with 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals.
Also, junior point guard Bo Kublank had eight points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals; and Dimitrije Hryshchyshyn had eight points and three rebounds, with Will Giery making a three-pointer.
For the Madison girls against Yorktown, they pulled away early. Katie Koshuta had 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Warhawks. Alayna Arnolie had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals; Grace Arnolie scored nine and had as many rebounds; and Amalia Makrigiorgos had 12 points and four assists. She made three three-pointers.
Each Madison team defeated the West Springfield Spartans in Dec. 28 action, the girls winning 57-40 and the boys, 54-42. Each team trailed at one point in the first half, the boys, 25-20 at halftime.
The boys then scored the first 12 points of the second half and were ahead the rest of the way.
“We pressured and played better in the second half,” Roller said.
Tuft saw limited action in the first half because of foul trouble. He finished with 15 points, all in the second half. Turner scored 13 and Kuhblank 12.
The Madison girls trailed West Springfield, 7-2, rallied behind a 9-0 run and was ahead for good at halftime, 29-17.
The Arnolie sisters each scored 14 points, with Alayna having four steals and Grace two. Koshuta scored 12, Sarah Link had eight points and six rebounds and Makrigiorgos had five points and four steals.
* The Oakton Cougars aren’t scoring a lot of points this season, but the girls basketball team is making them count.
Behind strong defensive play and a deliberate offense, Oakton is off to a 2-1 start, despite averaging just 30.3 points per game.
Oakton’s wins were over good Herndon, 33-30, and South Lakes, 35-24, teams. Its loss was a 46-23 setback at West Potomac.
Leading Oakton in the Dec. 30 road win over South Lakes was the play of senior forwards Hannah Kaloi, Kara Vietmeyer and guards Sarah Goins and Sophia Zinzi.
All three of Oakton’s contests have been against non-district competition. This week Oakton was scheduled to begin its Concorde District schedule with a Jan. 7 showdown against the Madison Warhawks in a neighborhood rivalry clash. Madison beg
