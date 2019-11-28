The Madison Warhawk club ice hockey team rallied to tie the defending Northern Virginia Scholastic Hockey League champion Langley Saxons, 4-4.
The Warhawks trailed by three goals. Late in the second period, defenseman Nick Willey, assisted by defenseman Justin Machovina, blasted the puck home to start the Warhawks comeback. Langley scored one more goal in the third period, then it was all Madison, with two goals from forward J.. Gary and an additional goal from Nick Willey.
Assists went Matt Hetherington, Nick Cooper and Michael Crespy. Madison goalie Justin Wood stopped 18 of 22 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.