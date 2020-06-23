A long list of state team champions displayed on an outside front wall of the school near the gymnasium entrance now includes the 2020 state titles won in girls basketball and girls swimming and diving by Madison High School teams.
Those state-crown recognitions recently were fastened to that wall, taking their place among previously accomplishments, including the 2019 title won by the girls swim and dive and boys lacrosse teams.
In all, there are 27 state championships won by 10 different Madison athletic teams on that list, along with many more titles won by academic teams, including marching band.
LANGLEY SPRING SPORTS PROGRAM: Even though there were no high-school sports this spring, the Langley High School Athletic Boosters still published its spring athletic program, dedicating it to the school’s 2020 senior class.
Each Langley spring athlete will receive a copy of the program as a gift from the boosters. Any seniors or anyone interested in obtaining the program should contact Becky Zeiller at bzeiller@verizon.net.
NICKNAME CHANGE: The nickname for Fairfax High School sports teams is now the Lions.
Fairfax had used various nicknames in the past, like the Rebels, Rebel Rousers and Rebel Pride. Fairfax regularly plays many schools in the Sun Gazette coverage areas, sometimes being in the same district as those schools.
