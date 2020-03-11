It will be an all Fairfax County showdown in Richmond for this season’s Virginia High School League girls Class 6 state basketball championship.
On Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m. inside the Siegel Center, the Madison Warhawks (28-1) and Edison Eagles (24-7) meet for the 2020 crown. The teams have not met this season.
The last time two Fairfax County girls hoops teams played in a state final in the VHSL’s highest classification was in 1999, with West Springfield defeating Robinson.
Madison and Edison won state-tournament semifinals games March 10 to advance to the final. Madison defeated the James River Rapids, 62-42, at Manchester High in Midlothian and Edison downed Western Branch, 53-35, in Northern Virginia.
Madison has won two state championships in program history, the last in 1993. Edison’s only state crown came in 1978.
Combined, the teams have seven state runner-up finishes the last seven times they have played in state finals. Edison was second the past two seasons in the lower Class 5 classification and in 2007 and 2006 in the highest. Madison was second in 1995, 1996 and 1998, and one other time back in 1990, all in the top classification.
“We didn’t really talk any about getting this far at the start of the season,” said Madison coach Kirsten Stone, who played on that 1993 Warhawks’ state-title team as Kirsten Roberts and now has 246 career wins as a coach. “We talked about playing game by game and focusing on getting done what we needed to get done, and let things play out.”
What Madison got done against James River in the semifinal was starting fast, leading 8-0 to start the contest, then 27-4 at the end of the first quarter.
“We played well and hit some big shots early,” Stone said.
James River rallied to cut the lead to 32-22 at halftime, then Madison was ahead 46-30 after three periods and stayed comfortably in the lead until the final buzzer.
“They were tough, and in the second quarter they kicked our butts,” Stone said. “We played consistent and played together after that.”
Tedi Makrigiorgos led Madison in scoring with 26 points and made five three-pointers. Alayna Arnolie scored 14, had six rebounds, five steals and four assists. Grace Arnolie made three three-pointers, had 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Amalia Makrigiorgos had five points and made a three and Kiera Kohler, whose basket gave the Warhawks a 2-0 lead, had 14 rebounds, four points and three assists. Amalia Makrigiorgos’ three made it 5-0.
Madison made 10 of 28 three-pointers and 10 of 17 foul shots.
As far as facing Edison, Stone said the teams play similar styles so the game has the potential to be close.
NOTES: The last time Madison and Edison played was the second game of the 2014-15 campaign, with Edison winning 57-54 . . . Madison’s 28 wins this season ties for the second most in a single season in program history. The Warhawks went 30-0 to win the 1991 state title, finishing 9-0 in the playoffs that season . . . Madison and Edison can win the state tournament despite each finishing second in different region tournaments this season. Edison also was second in the National District tourney.
