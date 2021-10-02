The Madison Warhawks (4-1) continued their dominating play with a 33-7 road victory over the Marshall Statesmen (3-3) Oct. 1 in non-district high-school football action.
The win was Madison’s fourth in a row, all by lopsided scores.
* The Oakton Cougars (4-1) lost for the first time this season, falling to the host West Springfield Spartans, 42-28, Oct. 1 in a non-district game.
Oakton led by 14-0 and 21-7 first-half scores.
* The McLean Highlanders (1-4, 0-2) were shut out by the visiting Yorktown Patriots, 42-0, in Liberty District action Oct. 1.
(Check back later for more details about those games.)
* The Langley Saxons (0-5) have a bye this weekend.
