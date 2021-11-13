As was the case for their nine regular-season victories, the approach and result were no different for the Madison Warhawks in first-round region-playoff action.
Top seed, defending champion and host Madison (10-1) used stingy defense and dominated with a strong running attack on offense to defeat the No. 8 seed Marshall Statesmen, 35-6, the night of Nov. 12 in a 6D North Region postseason tournament high-school football game. The win was the Warhawks' 10th in a row.
Next, Concorde District champion Madison will host the fifth-seed South Lakes Seahawks (6-5) in a Nov. 19 semifinal contest. Madison routed South Lakes, 34-6, in a regular-season game three weeks ago.
The season ended for Marshall with a 5-6 record. The Statesmen also lost this fall in a regular-season contest to Madison, 33-7.
In Madison’s playoff win, behind the running of Alex Jreige and the running and passing of quarterback Connor Barry, the Warhawks scored touchdowns on their first four possessions to lead 28-0 at halftime.
Meanwhile, the Madison defense bent a bit but didn’t break in keeping Marshall scoreless in the first half.
(Check back later for more details on the game.)
