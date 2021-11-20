In addition to advancing to the championship game with a 6D North Region tournament blowout semifinal victory the night of Nov. 19, the Madison Warhawks also set a team record for the most single-season wins with 11.
Top seed and host Madison (11-1) defeated the No. 5-seed South Lakes Seahawks (6-6) by a 48-0 score in that semifinal for the high-school football team’s 11th straight victory. The defending champions Warhawks next play the second-seed Centreville Wildcats (10-2) in the region final on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. in Vienna for the chance to win its fourth region title in program history and their second in a row for the first time.
Madison defeated Concorde District rival Centreville, 21-17, during the regular season.
In the semifinal victory over South Lakes, Madison led 7-0 after the first quarter, then 27-0 at halftime.
The shutout was Madison’s fifth this season. The South Lakes offense never penetrated inside the Warhawks 20-yard-line.
Centreville defeated the third-seed Westfield Bulldogs, 28-14, in the other Nov. 19 region semifinal.
(Check back later for more details on Madison’s semifinal win.)
