The Madison Warhawks (4-1) continued their dominating play with a 33-7 road victory over the Marshall Statesmen (3-3) Oct. 1 in non-district high-school football action.
The win was Madison’s fourth in a row, all by lopsided scores. In those games, Madison has averaged 43 points per game and has recorded two shutouts and gave up seven points against Marshall.
In the win over Marshall, Madison led just 6-0 at halftime, then pulled away by scoring 20 points in the final period.
Senior runningback Alex Jreige led the offense by rushing for 202 yards on 27 carries and scored four touchdowns. Quarterback Connor Barry was 7 of 11 passing for 116 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Nolan Wilbricht (three catches, 31 yards). Angelo Jreige had one catch for 39 yards and Darren Knicely one for 36. Connor Sevy kicked four extra points.
On defense for Madison, John Hurley had seven tackles, Jamin Moore made four and had an interception, Jake Green made three tackles, Eric Anderson had a tackle for a loss, with Kyle Porter having five assists.
Marshall gained 121 total yards, with quarterback Jeff Ryder passing for 71 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to Henry Smith. Nakia Wilson was the leading rusher.
* The Oakton Cougars (4-1) lost for the first time this season, falling to the host West Springfield Spartans, 42-28, Oct. 1 in a non-district game between undefeated teams.
Oakton led by 14-0 and 21-7 first-half scores. The game was tied at 28 late in the third quarter, then West Springfield (5-0) moved ahead.
The Oakton offense was led by quarterback Nick Toole. He threw multiple touchdown passes, including one to his brother, Noah, and another to Shane Rossini. Teddy Gayton caught multiple passes for Oakton.
Jack Evans was Oakton’s leading rusher and had a touchdown run, Joel Chi kicked four extra points.
Twice Oakton came away with no points after having first-and-goal opportunities.
* The McLean Highlanders (1-4, 0-2) were shut out by the visiting Yorktown Patriots, 42-0, in Liberty District action Oct. 1.
McLean was behind 28-0 at halftime, had just two first downs in the game and only 82 total yards of offense. Kaelan Ferris rushed for 43 yards and Daniel Benitez for 18.
Manoli Karageorges was 3 of 9 passing for 14 yards. Nick Halteh had two catches for 13. Halteh had 58 yards in returns. Coupled with his 13 receiving yards, the senior has 1,063 combined yardage this season.
* The Potomac School Panthers (2-2) had their two-game winning streak snapped with a 33-14 home loss to the Bullis Bulldogs on Oct. 2.
In the loss, runningback Marcel Gaskins had 185 yards rushing on 44 carries and a touchdown. His longest run was 42 yards. Quarterback Drew Turner had 26 yards rushing and a TD and completed two passes for nine yards. Holden Smith added 30 yards rushing,
“Marcel was a warrior. He kept us in the game today with his heart and incredible effort. He is special,” Potomac School coach C.J. Remmo said.
On defense for the Panthers, Luke O’Reilly made four tackles and Anwar Karim three. Kayden La Force (three tackles) and Hudson La Force each had a sack.
* The Flint Hill Huskies remained winless at 0-5 with a 24-10 road loss to Sidwell Friends (4-0) in Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference action Oct. 2.
* The Langley Saxons (0-5) had a bye and didn’t play this past weekend.
