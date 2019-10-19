Week seven of the football season brought mixed results for local public school teams the night of Oct. 18.
In Concorde District high-school games the host Madison Warhawks (5-3, 1-1) dominated the previously undefeated Chantilly Chargers, 31-7, and the Oakton Cougars (2-6, 0-2) were routed by the Westfield Bulldogs, 51-7.
Madison led 21-7 at halftime, then controlled the second half.
The 31 points in a game were the most Chantilly (6-1, 0-1) had allowed this season. Madison was the first team with a winning record that Chantilly had played this fall.
Check back later for more details about Madison's win.
Westfield took control early against Oakton, leading 44-0 at halftime. The loss was Oakton’s third in a row.
* In Liberty District action, the Langley Saxons (2-5, 1-1) controlled the time of possession but never led in a 31-7 home loss to the first place Yorktown Patriots (6-1, 2-0).
Langley's touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 36-yard pass from Matt Flenniken to Addison Wallace, with James Murray adding the extra point.
Flenniken passed for 79 yards and ran for 58. Langley running back Tre Vasiliadis had 115 yards rushing on 28 carries and one kickoff return for 15 yards. Wallace had 39 yards in kickoff returns.
Langley had two turnovers on offense, which Yorktown eventually converted into touchdowns after gaining possession.
On defense for Langley, Ryan Klosterman had a tackle for a loss and Joseph Nazarian made four tackles.
* In a high-scoring, seesaw National District game, the host Marshall Statesmen (3-4, 0-2) were nipped by the Justice Wolves, 42-41. Marshall scored a touchdown with 15 seconds left, making the score 42-41, then had the extra point blocked.
For Marshall, quarterback Patrick Margiotta had a productive game running and throwing the ball, producing touchdowns both ways. His older brother Andrew Margiotta had a rushing and receiving TD each and Austin Campbell ran the ball well.
Check back later for more Marshall stats.
* The McLean Highlanders (3-3, 0-1) play this afternoon against the host Herndon Hornets in Liberty District action and try to break a two-game losing streak.
