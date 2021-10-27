This fall, the Madison Warhawks accomplished something they couldn’t during last season’s historic undefeated and unscored-on state-championship campaign. The girls high-school team won the Concorde District tournament.
The competition wasn’t held last season because of COVID. The district champion was determined by regular-season records.
This fall, Madison (14-2) was the tournament’s top seed and finished 2-0 after receiving a first-round bye. The Warhawks blanked No. 4-seed Westfield, 1-0, in the semifinals, then won by the same score in double overtime over No. 3 seed South Lakes in the Oct. 26 title match at Madison.
The winning goal came with 22 seconds to play in the second 15 minute overtime. Tess Satterfield scored on a rebounded shot taken by Elizabeth Casto.
The match was a defensive struggle with each goalie making multiple saves.
The victory was the eighth in a row for Madison this season, which also won the 2019 Concorde tournament.
The second-seeded Oakton Cougars (12-5) lost in the this season’s district-tourney semifinals to South Lakes.
Madison and Oakton now advance to the 6D North Region tournament.
