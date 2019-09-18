Emphasizing strong team play over individual accomplishments the Madison Warhawks responded.
Led by a 69-71–140 total by medalist Reeve Felner, Madison defended its title by winning the Concorde District Tournament golf championship with a 302-303–605 score at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Clifton.
The 36-hole high-school event was played Sept. 16 and 17. The Oakton Cougars were a distant second at 327-320–647. Centreville was third at 331-322–653.
“We have been grinding and working hard on our team scores coming into the district to get them lower instead of worrying about individual play so much,” Madison coach Jon Eisman said. “And we are happy with these two scores. You always want to get right 300 or under.”
Felner was the first-round leader for Madison with his 69, then remained in the lead with a second-round 71. The senior won individual honors by seven strokes over Oakton’s Bradford Chandler (71-76–147) and Westfield’s Danielle Suh (73-74–147).
Madison junior Drew Miller shot 77-75–152 to finish fourth, Madison sophomore Katelyn Waclawski was sixth (78-77–155) and senior Holden Sullivan of the Warhawks tied for seventh (80-80–160).
Also for Madison, senior Jack McVicker shot 83-82–165 and sophomore Matt Miller 78-88–166.
Also for Oakton, Andrew Pierce shot 85-80–165, Alexandra Delgado 88-78–166, Stuart Bladich 85-86–171 and Matthew Berube 87-88–175.
Madison, Oakton and Centreville move on to the 6D North Region Tournament in two weeks. Langley is the defending champion, the three-time defending state winner and a big favorite to win both titles again, with its consistent team scores well under 300.
“With their low team scores, Langley is really one of the best high-school teams in the country,” Eisman said. “Their scores are lower than some college teams.”
NOTE: Madison has been a member of the Concorde District for three years, winning two straight district crowns and finishing second in 2017.
* The Langley Saxons were the first-round leaders with a 282 team score of the two-day, 36-hole Liberty District Tournament at Hidden Creek Country Club. The final round is today.
The McLean Highlanders were second at 318, one shot ahead of the Yorktown Patriots.
Langley freshman Chase Nevins shot 68 and was the first-round leader. Langley junior and defending champion Kelly Chinn and senior teammate Nikita Gubenko each had 71s, sophomore Suneil Peruvemba had a 72, freshman Pierce Hokenson a 78 and senior Brian Feinstein 81.
For McLean, Jonathan Zou shot 76, Cab Fooshe 78 and Drew Heckler 80.
