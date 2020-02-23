Now with four straight state championships, the Madison Warhawks are tied for a special place in the history of the Virginia High School League's girls swimming and diving state competition.
Madison and the Langley Saxons, from 1998 to 2001, are the only teams to win four straight state crowns in a row in the VHSL's highest classification. The Warhawks earned their latest title Feb. 21 and 22, amassing 250 team points.
Madison's 2020 crown was capped at the Feb. 22 swimming finals at the George Mason University pool. Alexandra Dicks and Anna Keating led the Madison swimmers with top finishes, and many others scored valuable points with top 16 places. Madison's relays won the 200 freestyle (1:35.11) was second in the 200 medley and third in the 400 free.
"This is very special and they are tremendous. To win four in a row is quite a great accomplishment," said Madison coach Andrew Foos, in his 12th season in charge.
Keating, who will swim at the University of Virginia, won the 100-yard breaststroke in a meet record 59.76 seconds and was second in the 200 individual medley. Dicks was second in the 50 free and third in the 100 free. Dicks and Keating swam on the winning relay and on one other each.
"When I first learned about Anna Keating a few years ago and knew what she can do, we started looking at what this team could do," Foos said. "We have so many good swimmers, not just Anna. We can put them in any event, and they have big results."
The other winner for the Madison girls was senior and University of Virginia-bound diver Maddy Grosz, compiling a state-record 447.95 points to finish first.
Other Madison swimmers with top 16 finishes were Elizabeth Kuhlkin (third in the 50 free), who will swim at William and Mary, Anna Sullivan, Darby Galbraith (fifth in the back), Maggie Shi, Erica Rice, Regan Han and Hannah Carmen. Morgan Howat and Sophia Brown swam on relays in addition to Galbraith, Shi and Kuhlkin.
Other than the Madison girls, the top local standout at the meet was Oakton High School junior Anthony Grimm. He won the breast in a meet record 53.86 and was first in the 50 free in 19:79, just missing his record in that race.
Grimm swam on Oakton's winning 400 free relay (3:07.11) along with Graham Evers, Kyle McCleskey and Carl Blakney.
Those swimmers helped defending champion Oakton finish third in the boys meet.
The Oakton boys were second in the medley relay, which included Grimm. Oakton diver Spencer Dearman was eighth.
Grimm missed most of the regular season with a back injury.
"I could have done better in some spots, but I swam pretty well tonight," Grimm said. "I'm just super happy to be back swimming and healthy again and scoring points for Oakton."
Oakton coach Parker Ramsdell was impressed with Grimm.
"It's amazing where he is considering when he was out he couldn't do anything - practice, lift or swim," he said.
The other local state champion was Madison senior Sam Duncan in boys diving, winning the title with 530.8 points. Marshall High's Matthew Warren was sixth in boys diving. Duncan will dive at the University of Kentucky.
Like the boys team, the Oakton girls were third in their meet, led by a third in the breast and a fourth in the 200 free from Brynn Curtis, a fourth in the breast by Abigail Zindler, a fourth in diving by Maddie Reese and a sixth in the 100 free by Leaya Ma.
For the Langley girls, Emma Flickinger was fifth in the 500 free, Megan Jungers eighth in the butterfly and sixth in the backstroke and Claire Vroom eighth in diving.
For the McLean girls, the 200 free relay was second. The team included Lilly Flint, who had two top-16 finishes in individual races.
For the ninth-place Langley boys, the medley relay was third, the 200 free fourth, Robert Luebke was sixth in the back, Johnny Bradshaw sixth in the breast and Darius Truong eighth in the fly.
