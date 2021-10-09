In the big all-Vienna high-school football rivalry game Friday night, Oct. 8, the host Madison Warhawks (5-1, 1-0) continued their dominant play with a 46-0 rout over the Oakton Cougars (4-2, 0-1) in Concorde District action.
Madison jumped ahead early and cruised to the victory. The loss was the second straight for Oakton.
With the victory, Madison earned the annual Vienna Inn trophy, going to the team that wins the neigborhood clash.
* In Oct. 8 Liberty District play, the McLean Highlanders and Langley Saxons each lost on the road to the Wakefield Warriors and Washington-Liberty Generals, respectively.
* In an Oct. 8 private-school contest, the Potomac School Panthers (2-3) scored first and last in a 41-13 road loss to the Paul VI Catholic Panthers.
