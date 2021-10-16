The Madison Warhawks took big steps toward winning the Concorde district football championships for the second straight season with a fall key Oct. 15 victory.
Madison downed the host Centreville Wildcats, 21-17, for its sixth streak win to improve to 6-1, 2-0. The teams entered the game tied for first place.
In other Oct. 15 games, the Marshall Statesmen (3-4, 2-1) lost to the visiting Yorktown Patriots, 42-14, in Liberty District play, the winless Langley Saxons (0-7, 0-3) fell to the visiting Wakefield, 24-13, in a Liberty contest, and the host Oakton Cougars (4-3, 0-2) were routed by the Westfield Bulldogs, 42-15, in Concorde action.
(Check back later for details on all of those games.)
