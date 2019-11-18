With a stingy defensive performance, the Madison Warhawks (8-3) opened the 6D North Region high-school football playoffs with a 34-0 first-round home victory over the No. 7-seed Centreville Wildcats on Nov. 16.
The shutout was Madison’s third this season and second in three weeks.
Next up for second-seeded Madison is a home semifinal Nov. 22 against the Liberty District champion Yorktown Patriots (10-1).
In Madison’s win over Centreville, the Wildcats were held to just 120 total yards, compared to 379 for Madison.
Leading Madison’s defense was Nero Schrader with 8.5 tackles, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. Anise Jreige had 6.5 tackles, including a sack, and Sammy Sarantis had a sack and four tackles. Stefano Devigili recovered a fumble.
On offense, quarterback Ry Yates threw for 162 yards and a touchdown with Colin Tuft having four catches for 84 yards and a TD. Justin Williams had a 28-yard scoring run up the middle, John Klein had 74 yards rushing and a TD; Brandan Wyka had a couple of long catches and Braden Coward booted field goals and extra points.
* With the productive results the Marshall Statesmen were moving the ball, scoring and gaining yards in the second half, one more possession may have allowed the high-school football team to rally and defeat the host Yorktown Patriots.
That final possession, though, did not occur, as Marshall’s season ended with a 28-23 first-round loss Nov. 16 in 6D North Region playoff action.
Marshall (6-5) trailed 21-0 at halftime, then 28-7 in the second half. The Statesmen then began rallying, cutting to lead to 28-23 on a five-yard pass from Patrick Margiotta to Thomas Burke and Ethan Chang conversion with 1:50 to play.
Yorktown then recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
Andrew Margiotta scored on touchdown runs of five and one yards for Marshall. Chang booted three extra points and Marshall was awarded a safety.
The Statesmen had 251 total yards, but just 50 in the first half.
Marshall was hurt by two costly turnovers that potentially resulted in a 14-point swing. The first was an interception return to the Marshall 4-yard line, then Yorktown scored on the next play. The second was a lost fumble at the Yorktown 10 when Marshall was driving for a potential fourth-quarter score.
Patrick Margiotta was 8 of 23 passing for 117 yards and ran for 47 more. Andrew Margiotta had three catches for 29 yards and rushed for 34. Matt Shutello had 34 yards rushing, Austin Campbell ran for 19 and Burke had four catches for 53 yards. Luke Plawin had a catch for 35 yards.
On defense for Marshall, Nicolas Zuniga had two sacks and Gavin Kelbaugh, Andrew Margiotta and Benjamin Langkau one each; Dylan Liskey had in interception; and Burke batted down one pass and broke up another.
