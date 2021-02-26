The Madison Warhawks opened their delayed high-school football season Feb. 22 with a 37-0 rout over the host Falls Church Jaguars in a non-district game. Madison was ahead, 23-0, at halftime.
Madison quarterback Brandon Barry threw and ran for touchdowns, and Brendan Wyka had a scoring run, as well. Madison was dominant on defense.
The Warhawks do not play again until Friday, March 5 at 7 p.m. at Oakton (0-1) in a neighborhood clash.
* The Oakton Cougars lost to the host Fairfax Lions, 18-8, in their season opener in non-district play.
The Cougars led 8-0, which included a safety, at the end of the first quarter, but did not score again.
Oakton hosts Langley on Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. in another non-league game. The game is the first for Langley.
* The Marshall Statesmen and McLean Highlanders open their seasons Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. at home. McLean hosts Mount Vernon (1-0) and Marshall entertains Falls Church (0-1).
