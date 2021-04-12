Continuing their season-long trend of playing stingy defense, the host and top seed Madison Warhawks (7-0) defeated the fourth-seeded Wakefield Warriors, 28-7, in a 6D North Region Tournament semifinal high-school football game April 9.
Wakefield (4-2), which trailed 21-0 entering the fourth quarter, gained fewer than 200 total yards, of which its runningbacks amassed only 31 yards. Madison had two interceptions on defense by Kieran Leogue and Jamin Moore.
Other Madison standouts on defense were Donavin Hansberry, who forced a fumble; Kevin Chadwick, Austin Wysocki and Dylan Wilkinson had tackles for losses; Ryan Salvoso broke up a pass and Kyle Porter.
Concorde District-champ Madison allowed just 17 points in its last three games and 45 spanning all seven games.
On offense against Wakefield, the Warhawks ran the ball for 206 yards and had 274 total yards. Alex Jreige led the running game with 133 yards and he ran for all four touchdowns. John Klein ran for 46 yards, and John Hurley and John Kustra got some carries.
Warhawks’ quarterback Connor Barry completed three passes to Ben Eldrige for 37 yards, he had a 35-yard run and threw for 68 yards. Daniel Kohls had multiple catches, as well.
Madison’s offensive line was anchored by Braden Holt, Jakob Willett, Joey Johnstone, Grant Broody, Rusty Forbes and Ciaran Sullivan.
Connor Sevy booted four extra points to complement Jreige’s TDs.
The Warhawks advanced to the region final to face the third-seeded Chantilly Chargers (6-1). Madison defeated Chantilly, 10-3, in a regular-season game.
NOTE: Madison last played in the region final in 2018 losing to the Westfield Bulldogs. The Warhawks last won a region crown in 2003.
