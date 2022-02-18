Led by individual champion Nick Murphy at 195 pounds, the Madison Warhawks finished third in the recent 6D North Region wrestling tournament.
Murphy finished 3-0 with three pins to win his weight class in the high-school meet.
Finishing second for Madison were Ben Sim at 138 and Eli Novario at 170. Third were Orion Luera at 160 and John Kustra at 182. Ryan Salvosa was fourth for Madison at 220.
Fourth in the tournament were the Langley Saxons, led by heavyweight champion Jacob Steele (29-2) with a 3-0 record and a pin. He won 3-2 in the final.
Chur-Yong Mun was second for Langley at 220.
Third were Sulaiman Wardak at 132 and Ryan Roncskevitz at 152.
Fourth were Robert Roncskevitz (160) and Christos Kalpaxis (195).
The fifth-place Marshall Statesmen were led by champions Benjamin Levy (113) and Soren Pirhoun (220.
Levy had two pins and an 8-7 victory in the championship match to up his record to 27-2. Pirhoun was 3-0 as well with a first-round pin, then won 17-8 in the final.
Also for Marshall, Owen Lebkisher was third at 145 and Jake Barakat fourth at 132.
The McLean Highlanders placed seventh with Jalen Holliday (126), Brigham Devore (195) and heavyweight Luke Dettlef each finishing third. Baatarkhuu Chandmani (145) and William Lewey (170) were fourth.
Leading the 11th-place Oakton Cougars was champion Isaac Hegg at 152 with a 3-0 record. He had two pins, then won 4-0 in the final.
Isaac Sanderson was second for Oakton at 195.
