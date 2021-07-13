On June 26, James Triantos pitched, hit and led the Madison Warhawks to a Class 6 state baseball championship. Then, 16 days later there was another major achievement in his life when the 2021 high-school graduate was drafted in the second round with the 56th pick overall by the Chicago Cubs.
So what’s next for Triantos?
The infielder/pitcher says he plans to sign a contract in coming days and begin his professional baseball career. The slot value for the 56th pick is $1,276,400.
“I want to begin playing professional ball,” Triantos said. “I have worked extremely hard for this, and the last few days with winning the state title at Madison have been very exciting.”
Madison finished the season 18-1.
Triantos worked out with multiple Major League baseball organizations prior to the draft, including the Cubs. He received a phone call from the Cubs confirming he was going to be selected by the team just 30 seconds before the pick was officially made, televised live on the Major League Baseball network.
“I got the call, then five seconds later I’m hearing my name on T.V.,” Triantos said.
During his senior and lone season for Madison, the right-hander was 9-0 on the mound with a 1.18 earned run average. He had 62 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings.
Triantos threw a one-hit complete game with 12 strikeouts in the Class 6 state final, having a perfect game for 6 1/3 frames. He also was the starting and winning pitcher, going 6 1/3 innings, in the state semifinal just four days earlier, fanning six and allowing two hits and no runs.
In the state final with the bat, Triantos belted a solo homer and singled and scored. He walked three times and scored a run in the state semi.
With the bat for the entire season, Triantos hit .712 with 11 home runs and 10 doubles, and he had 27 RBI. He scored 44 runs, stole 23 bases and struck out just twice.
Triantos was chosen as Northern Virginia Baseball Magazine’s Player of the Year and was in the running for the Virginia Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year award.
“James is the best player I have ever coached,” longtime Madison coach Mark Gjormand said. “If you want a complete baseball player with the way he plays and his total preparation, it’s not even close. Then on the field, the bigger the stage, the better he is and performs. James has a huge upside.”
If he does not sign with the Cubs and begin his pro baseball career, Triantos has committed to play in college for the University of North Carolina.
