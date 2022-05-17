The season ended for the defending Class 6 state-champion Madison Warhawks (12-8) with a 9-7 first-round loss to the Westfield Bulldogs in the Concorde District tournament. Madison also was the defending district-tourney baseball winner.
In the loss, Patrick Colyar had three hits and two RBI for Madison; Jason Cassidy, Jaden Kritsky and Tanner Wharton (double, two RBI) each had two hits; and Bannon Brazell doubled.
Madison was the fourth seed in the tournament and defeated Westfield in two regular-season meetings.
Kritsky, who will play college baseball at Shippensburg University, has been chosen to play for the Blue team in the Virginia State All-Star high-school baseball game in Harrisonburg on June 22.
Madison head coach Mark Gjormand will be a coach for that Blue team.
* The third-seeded Oakton Cougars (15-6) defeated the Centreville Wildcats, 7-1, in a first-round Concorde District tournament baseball game. Starter Ryan Sleight (five innings) and reliever Noah Toole (two frames) combined for a five-hitter, with two walks and only one strikeout.
Robbie Lavey homered, had two hits and four RBI for Oakton. Ethan Jones homered, Zach DeKoven had three hits and an RBI and Will Dornbusch doubled twice.
Oakton was scheduled to play No. 2-seed South Lakes in the semifinals. Oakton lost to South Lakes in two regular-season games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.