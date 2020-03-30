In these days of being home and inside a lot, not being allowed to participate in games and sports played on fields and venues closed because of COVID-19 concerns, some are doing things they haven’t done in a while, like playing catch.
Yes, the simple game of catch, which takes at least two people and baseball or softball gloves – or bare hands – and some type of ball.
One local mom, a standout college basketball star back in the day, recently played catch for the first time in years to kill time and be active, as she and her husband took to a street. She said her arm still was in pretty good shape, yet a bit sore the next morning.
A local high-school coach and teacher created a family-wide competition of various games. While keeping their social distance, the contests were played among his three children and parents as the five were stuck at home. At the end, a family winner would be crowned and earn some type of prize. Like maybe not having to wash dishes for a month.
The families’ indoor games included Monopoly, PlayStation and Scrabble. Outside events were shooting hoops, chipping and putting, jumping rope and throwing a Frisbee.
Speaking of Frisbee. Disc-golf courses can be created on the fly almost anywhere inside and out. That’s another fun game that can kill time.
It was interesting to watch two youngsters – one girl and one boy – fishing by themselves on a recent Sunday afternoon in a crowded area park. Youngsters fishing isn’t seen enough these days, so good for those two for finding a way to stay active.
That same Sunday, an adult was shooting hoops on an old rusty and wobbly outdoor neighborhood basket pole, with a loose and bent rim and torn and ragged net.
With few places to go and things to do, people have become creative in finding alternative activities.
