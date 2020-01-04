He was a longstanding youth sports and stalwart of summer baseball presence in Vienna - from his versatile and busy involvement in Little League, then his position as the dedicated and caring commissioner of the American Legion District 17.
Bill Murphy, 80, died Jan. 3 from various and lengthy health issues.
Known fondly as "Big Murph," he coached for more than 35 years in Vienna Little League in addition to holding every office in the league at various times, sometimes twice. His Blue Jays and all-star baseball teams were perennially successful, winning multiple championships, even state titles.
If not coaching or running VLL in a gentlemanly and kindly fashion with an easy manner, Murphy announced LL, high-school and American Legion all-star and playoff games, with what was described as a clear, easy, gentle and "golden voice", saying so much with few words.
A familiar baseball description from announcer Murphy went like this: "With two away, batting for Vienna, the shortstop, No. 22, John Doe."
"The sound of his voice will never be forgotten," longtime area baseball coach Jimmy Linza said on his Facebook page.
Ray Zdankewicz, the manager of the Falls Church Post 130 Legion team agreed. "When Murph announced games, it made the occasions so much better and gave it more of a baseball feel. We have big holes to fill without him."
In addition, Murphy coached youth football and baseball in Vienna. For years he was the club manager of Vienna Post 180 on Center Street, spending hours on the job, then returning late at night to make sure the workers got away safely.
During his involvement in the town, Murphy touched the lives of hundreds and was known by many more, once owning his a cleaning business.
"He wore a lot of hats in Vienna and did everything. He coached everything," Madison High School baseball coach Mark Gjormand said. "He was one of those guys we don't have around anymore. Bill Murphy was a hall of famer of Vienna sports."
Russ Pahl coached Little League together with Murphy for years, with their teams enjoying significant success.
"He truly was the nicest guy I ever met,"Pahl said on his Twitter page.
Murphy spent the last number of years as the Legion's District 17 commissioner, doing all the detailed administrative work few would want, and helped to expand the number of teams in recent years from as low as five to possibly nine this coming summer.
"He has done more for American Legion baseball in the district than anybody," Arlington Post 139 manager Bob Romano said. "He was so dedicated to what he did."
In an email to his fellow District 17 manager, Romano said the league "lost a warrior."
Zdankewicz said Murphy stabilized the District 17 and held it together, until the league returned to its recent upswing.
Nick Good is Vienna Post 180's manager and knew Murphy for years, even coached against him. Good was at the Post 180 Legion hall the evening of Jan. 3 when he learned of Murphy's death.
"It was a pretty sober place there, because so many there knew Bill," Good said. "I can't thank him enough for putting in the time over the years to coach Little League, then getting involved with Legion. Bill was really excited about this upcoming season with a ninth team and seeing legion grow. It will not be easy to replace him. We have a lot of things to think about regarding moving forward without Bill."
Al Vaxmonsky of Springfield Post 176 is the senior manager in District 17. Over the years, he grew to have a strong working relationship and friendship with Murphy. Vaxmonsky knew more about Murphy than most, explaining how Murphy's persistence to try out as a player for the Villanova men's basketball team in the late 1950s, eventually earned him a position as team manager.
"What a remarkable man with a gentle soul, and what a remarkable life he had. He was so committed and dedicated to American Legion baseball," Vaxmonsky said. "Nobody wanted the job he had. Despite his health conditions, he continued to forge on, doing everything positive for our league, and he handled things with such dignity and commitment. I never heard him say an unkind word to anybody. This is a tremendous loss for our league. He is irreplaceable.
Linda Norman served on the Vienna Little League board with Murphy and her son, Matt, was coached in Little League by him.
"He was a calming, supportive person and did what was best for Vienna Little League, and he knew how to coach young players, and did it well," Norman said. "Matt talked about how he was so calming as a coach, not like some of the other crazies."
Alexandria Post 24 baseball manager Jim Glassman said Murphy will be "sorely missed" and replacing him as Legion commissioner will be difficult.
"Bill was dedicated to what he did for Legion," Glassman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.